Crude Oil Futures Fall 0.59% To Rs 3,387, Brent Trades Below $49 A Barrel

WTI crude was down 0.99 percent, quoting at $45.80 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 0.77 percent to $48.87 per barrel

Crude oil futures slide to Rs 3,387 per barrel on December 7 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices slipped on a continued surge in COVID-19 cases forcing a series of fresh lockdowns and increasing tension between the US and China.

Last week, WTI Crude gained over 1.6 percent as depleting US Crude inventory levels coupled with rising bets on a potential vaccine boosted oil prices. Oil prices jumped during the week as OPEC and Russia agreed to a modest output increase of 500,000 barrels per day from January onwards.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US jumped by 5 to 246 rigs for the week ended December 4 against 241 rigs last week, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the second straight week.

Money manager raised their net long by 6,255 contracts to 316,422 in US crude futures and options positions in the week to December 1, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

“Crude oil prices pared previous gains as surge in COVID-19 cases brought fear of more lockdowns after few states in the US imposed lockdown measures. Crude oil prices may restrict upside towards $48 over easing of output cuts from OPEC+ nations along with increased supplies from Libya and Iraq,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities, said.

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to down with support at $44 and resistance at $47. MCX Crude oil December has support at Rs 3,320, resistance at Rs 3,410.

“NYMEX crude trades lower near $45.5/bbl, fall of more than 1.5 percent US Dollar’s recovery is pressurizing all the commodities denominated in US dollar. Crude oil has stalled near March highs amid rising virus cases, disappointing US non-farm payrolls data and rise in US rig count to May high. With OPEC meeting past us and mixed factors in place, crude oil might trade in a range with slight negative bias”, said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched lower 22.97 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,889.19 at 15:45.

In the futures market, crude oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,407 and an intraday low of Rs 3,358 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,594 and a high of Rs 3,449.

Crude oil delivery for December fell Rs 20, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 3,387 per barrel at 15:47 hours IST with a business turnover of 1,688 lots.

Crude oil delivery for January slipped Rs 27, or 0.79 percent, to Rs 3,394 per barrel with a business volume of 38 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 267.64 crore and Rs 0.27 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd

As for today, traders can go for BUY in Crude Oil at Rs 3,370 levels with the stop loss of Rs 3,320 levels for the target of Rs 3,470 levels. WTI Crude Oil may test $48 per barrel levels and Brent Crude Oil may test $52 per barrel very soon.

