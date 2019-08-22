Crude oil futures fall 0.52% on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.52 percent to Rs 3,994 per barrel on August 22 in line with a weak trend in overseas markets.

Crude oil for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 21, or 0.52 percent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel with a business volume of 24,858 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in October contracts also lost Rs 18, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 4,003 per barrel in 236 lots.