Crude oil futures fall 0.52% on weak global cues

The oil for delivery in October contracts also lost Rs 18, or 0.45%, to Rs 4,003 per barrel in 236 lots.
Crude oil futures fell 0.52 percent to Rs 3,994 per barrel on August 22 in line with a weak trend in overseas markets.
Crude oil for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 21, or 0.52 percent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel with a business volume of 24,858 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The oil for delivery in October contracts also lost Rs 18, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 4,003 per barrel in 236 lots.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down by 0.23 percent at USD 55.55, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.30 percent at USD 60.12 a barrel.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:10 pm