Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall 0.52% on weak global cues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.52 percent to Rs 3,994 per barrel on August 22 in line with a weak trend in overseas markets.

Crude oil for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 21, or 0.52 percent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel with a business volume of 24,858 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in October contracts also lost Rs 18, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 4,003 per barrel in 236 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down by 0.23 percent at USD 55.55, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.30 percent at USD 60.12 a barrel.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

