Crude oil futures fall 0.33% on profit booking

Crude oil futures fell 0.33 percent to Rs 3,895 per barrel on July 26 after speculators booked profits at existing high levels.

Crude oil for delivery in August was trading lower by Rs 13, or 0.33 percent, at Rs 3,895 per barrel with a business volume of 49,295 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in September also lost Rs 12, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 3,918 per barrel in 519 lots.

Crude oil prices firmed up globally with the global benchmark Brent gaining 0.33 percent at USD 63.60 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate by 0.55 percent at USD 56.33.