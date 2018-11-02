App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall 0.31% on weak global cues

Traders said the fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tandem with a weak trend overseas where it slipped to trade at seven-month low on concerns over weakening global demand and increased supply from the world's major oil producers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil futures fell 0.31 per cent to Rs 4,644 per barrel, in line with a weak trend in Asian trade, as speculators cut down their bets.

Crude for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 18, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 4,644 per barrel,with a business volume of 3,014 lots.

Traders said the fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tandem with a weak trend overseas where it slipped to trade at seven-month low on concerns over weakening global demand and increased supply from the world's major oil producers.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate fell 0.22 per cent to USD 63.55 per barrel, while Brent, the international benchmark, dipped 3.48 per cent to USD 72.65 a barrel.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:58 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.