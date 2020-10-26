Crude oil futures drop nearly 2% to Rs 2,882 per barrel on demand concern

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 2,882 per barrel on October 26 as participants increased short position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price slipped on rising Libyan crude supply and demand concern due to surging coronavirus cases that spurred governments around the world to renew tighter lockdown restrictions.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US rose by six to 211 for the week ended October 23, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions by 35,859 contracts to 324,313 in the week to October 20, according to CFTC data.

West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.33 percent quoting at $38.92 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark slipped 2 percent to $41.23 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index slide 64.89 points, or 1.91 percent, at 3,340.74 at 15:50.

“NYMEX crude has slipped over 2.77 percent to trade near $38.79/bbl pressurized by rising virus cases, mixed US economic data, rise in US crude oil rig count to May highs and improving Libyan output. Although storm activity in the Atlantic in the form of as tropical storm Zeta near Mexico might support the prices the undertone remains weak amid weaker demand. $38/bbl would act as good support whereas resistance is pegged at $40/bbl”, said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,897 and an intraday low of Rs 2,841 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,798 and a high of Rs 3,127.

Crude oil delivery for November fell Rs 57, or 1.94 percent, to Rs 2,882 per barrel at 15:51 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,517 lots.

Crude oil delivery for December edged lower Rs 63, or 2.11 percent, to Rs 2,924 per barrel with a business volume of 88 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 884.08 crore and Rs 1.49 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International oil tumbled almost 3 percent this Monday afternoon in Asian trade weighed down by weak demand and rising supply concerns. Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said it lifted force majeure on exports from key ports and output would reach 1 million barrels per day in four weeks.

Demand concerns also weighed on prices amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across Europe and some parts in the US.

Technically, NYMEX WTI Crude Oil opened a gap down and gave a sharp fall with an increase in volume activity. It has given a breakdown below its multiple support zone at $39.60 levels indicating a strong Bearish trend in the counter. Downside support is at $37.95-37.30 levels. Resistance is at $39.60-40.30 levels.

Domestic crude crashed over 2.5 percent this Monday afternoon trade, tracking weak overseas prices. Technically, MCX Crude Oil November touched the low of Rs 2,841 levels and is expected to trade on a Bearish note below Rs 2,920 levels. Support is at Rs 2,860-2,775 levels. Resistance at Rs 2,920-2,955 levels.