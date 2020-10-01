Crude oil futures drop 1.36% to Rs 2,894 per barrel on weak demand

Crude oil futures trade lower at Rs 2,894 per barrel on October 1 as participants increased their short positions. Prices fell on surging coronavirus cases, which dampened the demand outlook.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels for the week-ended September 25.

OPEC’s production averaged 24.38 million barrels per day in September, up 160,000 bpd from August’s revised number and a further boost from the three-decade low reached in June, Reuters reported.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index fell 37.44 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,394.71 at 18:20 hours.

“Crude oil may continue to trade in a range of $38-41/bbl in the near term unless there are fresh cues. The general bias may however be on the upside owing to decline in US crude stocks and upbeat US economic data,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,973 and a low of Rs 2,882 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,718 and a high of Rs 3,320.

Crude oil futures for October delivery slipped Rs 40, or 1.36 percent, to Rs 2,894 per barrel at 18:17 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,551 lots. The same for November delivery dropped Rs 37, or 1.25 percent, to Rs 2,934 per barrel on with a business volume of 111 lots.

The value of October and November contracts traded so far is Rs 1,099.81 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

Motilal Oswal sees crude oil trading sideways with support at Rs 2,840 and resistance at Rs 2,990.

West Texas Intermediate crude was down 1.39 percent at $39.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark slipped 1.30 percent to $41.75 per barrel.