Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures down Rs 8 a barrel on profit-booking

Oil for October delivery also moved down by Rs 7, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 5,640 per barrel in a business volume of 4,447 lots.

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 8 to Rs 5,648 per barrel Thursday as speculators reduced their bets to book profits even as brent continued to quote above the USD 86 a barrel overseas.

In futures trading at Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November was trading Rs 8, or 0.14 per cent lower, at Rs 5,648 per barrel in 2,341 lots.

Oil for October delivery also moved down by Rs 7, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 5,640 per barrel in a business volume of 4,447 lots.

The trading sentiments dampened in futures trade as participants indulged in booking profits at current levels but Brent crude trading above USD 86 dollar, capped the losses.

Meanwhile, the US benchmark crude oil fell 0.24 per cent to USD 76./23 a barrel, while Brent crude slid 0.22 per cent, at USD 86.10 a barrel.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:45 am

