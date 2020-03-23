Crude oil futures fall nearly 9% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,765 per barrel on March 23 as participants trimmed positions. Oil prices fell due to a slump in demand caused by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak and fight for market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,905 and a low of Rs 1,746 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, the black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,717 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April declined Rs 173, or 8.93 percent, to Rs 1,765 per barrel at 15:10 hours IST. The same for May delivery was down Rs 140, or 6.75 percent to Rs 1,935 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,731.71 crore and Rs 35.45 crore, respectively.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 1,905 and intermediate resistance at Rs 1,855, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 1,750-1,700 zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude eased 0.57 percent to $22.50 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was down 4.93 percent to $25.65 per barrel.