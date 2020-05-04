Crude oil futures down nearly 8%, WTI slips below $20

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,399 per barrel on May 4 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Oil price which rebounded last week slipped on increasing tension between the US and China.

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 7.48 percent to $18.30 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark lowered 2.34 percent to $25.82 per barrel.

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs raised its 2021 target for Brent crude to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier supported by a partial recovery in oil demand along with OPEC+ crude output cut are likely to support prices

Crude oil prices pared some of the previous gains on demand growth worries with heightened tensions on US-China trade war after the US signalled of tariffs on China, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Crude oil prices recovered last week on expectations that OPEC output cut and ease in lockdown measures will restore the oil market balance. US crude oil rigs declined by 53 to 325, the lowest since June 2016 in the previous week.

We expect oil prices to witness resistance near $20 and support at $10. The concerns over new tariffs on China may pressure oil prices to trade lower. MCX Crude oil May futures have support at Rs 1,000 with resistance at Rs. 1,700, said Patel.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,473 and an intraday low of Rs 1,386 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May slipped 120, or 7.91 percent, to Rs 1,398 per barrel at 15:42 hours IST with a business turnover of 7,728 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June was down Rs 89, or 5.11 percent, to Rs 1,653 per barrel with a business volume of 1,361 lots.

The value of May and the June contracts traded so far is Rs 972.26 crore and Rs 32.98 crore, respectively.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here