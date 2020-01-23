Crude oil futures down 1.31% on rise in US stocks, coronavirus fears

Crude oil futures slipped 1.31 percent to Rs 3,995 per barrel on January 23 as participants increased their short position as seen by a rise in open interest.

Oil fell for the third day in international market amid growing concerns that China coronavirus may lower fuel demand and rise in US crude inventories by 1.6 million barrels last week as reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

Besides the two factors listed above, Abhishek Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Abans Group of Companies also cited lower global growth forecast by IMF and highest US oil production levels as reasons for the fall in crude oil prices.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 4,045 and a low of Rs 3,965 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange. For the February series, crude oil touched a low of Rs 3,965 and a high of Rs 4,663 per barrel.

On MCX, crude oil delivery for March slipped Rs 51, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 4,010/bbl. The same for February delivery was down Rs 55, or 1.36 to Rs 3,993/bbl.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with strong resistance at Rs 4,050 and intermediate resistance at Rs 4,020 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report. The broking firm advised its clients to sell crude, targeting levels Rs 3,950-3,920.