Crude oil futures down 1.13% on rise in US crude stock

Crude oil futures slipped 1.13 percent to Rs 4,212 per barrel on January 8 as traders trimmed their position after tracking negative overseas cues. Oil prices fell sharply after Iran and the US signalled the softening of their stance, which eased concerns of larger military conflict and the rise in US crude stock last week.

According to Dharmesh Bhatia, Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD, oil steadied below $60 per barrel after US President Donald Trump simmered the impact of missile attacks on American military bases in Iraq, footing away from the prospects of a war along with investors weighing the risk of further escalation in conflict between the US and Iran.

Oil had a boisterous start to 2020 after the killing of Iran’s most powerful military commander, with Brent nearly surging to $72 and WTI surging till $65 per barrel immediately after retaliatory attacks from Iran on January 9.

Data released by Energy Information Administration on January 8 showed surprise weekly rise in US crude inventories by 1.2 Mbpd vs expectations of 3.6 Mbpd drop along with hefty increases in gasoline and distillate stockpiles contributed to oil's price losses.

However, the focus now returns to the OPEC as officials have said the market is in no danger of a shortage and that they see no reason to reverse their cuts for now that put a further curb on prices, said Bhatia.

In the futures market, crude rate touched an intraday high of Rs 4,302 and an intraday low of Rs 4,189 on MCX. For the January series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,825 and a high of Rs 4,670.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 69, or 1.69 percent, to Rs 4,194 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,532 lots.

The crude for delivery in January contracts was down by Rs 74, or 1.74 to Rs 4,186 per barrel with a business volume of 23,835 lots.

The value of the January contracts traded so far is Rs 14,346.46 crore and those of February contracts saw a value of Rs 586.53 crore.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell January crude contract at Rs 4,290 with a stop loss at Rs 4,330 and a target of Rs 4,250.