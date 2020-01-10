App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures down 0.92 percent

The value of the January contract traded so far is Rs 8,772.69 crore and February contract saw a trade value of Rs 297.79 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped 0.92 percent to Rs 4,198 per barrel on January 10 as traders reduced their position tracking overseas cues. The fall in oil price was supported by an increase in US crude oil inventory reported by Energy Information Administration coupled with US and Iran softening their stance of larger military conflict in the Middle East.

In the futures market, crude prices touched an intraday high of Rs 4,247 and an intraday low of Rs 4,186 on MCX. For the January series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,825 and a high of Rs 4,670.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 37, or 0.87 percent, to Rs 4,206 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,660 lots.

Close

The crude for delivery in January contracts was down by Rs 39, or 0.92 to Rs 4,198 per barrel with a business volume of 26,728 lots.

related news

The value of the January contract traded so far is Rs 8,772.69 crore and February contract saw a trade value of Rs 297.79 crore.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell January crude at Rs 4,220 with stoploss at Rs 4,250 and target of Rs 4,170.

MCX crude oil will trade in a range for the session with support placed at Rs 4,165 and resistance at Rs 4,268. Upside for the counter will only be seen if price break and sustain above the resistance mark, according to Motilal Oswal.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally down 0.72 percent to $59.13 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark slipped 0.38 percent to $65.10 per barrel.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.