Crude oil futures down 0.92 percent

Crude oil futures slipped 0.92 percent to Rs 4,198 per barrel on January 10 as traders reduced their position tracking overseas cues. The fall in oil price was supported by an increase in US crude oil inventory reported by Energy Information Administration coupled with US and Iran softening their stance of larger military conflict in the Middle East.

In the futures market, crude prices touched an intraday high of Rs 4,247 and an intraday low of Rs 4,186 on MCX. For the January series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,825 and a high of Rs 4,670.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 37, or 0.87 percent, to Rs 4,206 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,660 lots.

The crude for delivery in January contracts was down by Rs 39, or 0.92 to Rs 4,198 per barrel with a business volume of 26,728 lots.

The value of the January contract traded so far is Rs 8,772.69 crore and February contract saw a trade value of Rs 297.79 crore.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell January crude at Rs 4,220 with stoploss at Rs 4,250 and target of Rs 4,170.

MCX crude oil will trade in a range for the session with support placed at Rs 4,165 and resistance at Rs 4,268. Upside for the counter will only be seen if price break and sustain above the resistance mark, according to Motilal Oswal.