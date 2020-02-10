App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures down 0.83%, falls 23.35% since January highs

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,615 and an intraday low of Rs 3,572 per barrel on MCX. For the February series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,551 and a high of Rs 4,663.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped 0.83 percent to Rs 3,587 per barrel on February 10 as participants increased their short positions, as seen by the open interest.

The price of crude oil extended its decline for the fifth straight week on worries that spread of coronavirus may impact demand in China, and when OPEC awaited Russia’s decision on whether to cut production.

Brent crude is down 22.69 percent since hitting a peak of $70.20 of January 6 as demand cut in China on virus out increase the fear of excess supplies in the market. MCX crude oil future had hit a high of Rs 4,663 on January 6 and is down 23.35 percent to date.

Close

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,615 and an intraday low of Rs 3,572 per barrel on MCX. For the February series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,551 and a high of Rs 4,663.

related news

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 35, or 0.97 percent, to Rs 3,582 per barrel with a business turnover of 40,457 lots.

The crude for delivery in March contracts eased Rs 37, or 1.01 to Rs 3,611 per barrel with a business volume of 4,345 lots.

The value of the February contracts traded so far is Rs 3,463.71 crore, and those of March contracts saw a value of Rs 97.57 crore.

MCX crude oil has immediate support at Rs 3,550-3,520 whereas resistance is at Rs 3,640-3,680, according to Motilal Oswal.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 0.60 percent to $50.02 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 0.62 percent to $54.13 per barrel.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.