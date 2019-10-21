App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures down 0.56% in evening trade

The crude for delivery in October contracts was down by Rs 22, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 3,786 per barrel with a business volume of 13,504 lots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures eased 0.58 percent to Rs 3,786 per barrel on October 21 tracking weak overseas trend in a truncated trading session on account of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November contracts slipped by Rs 27 (0.71 percent) to Rs 3,798 per barrel, with a business turnover of 11,510 lots.

The crude for delivery in October contracts was down by Rs 22 (0.58 percent) to Rs 3,786 per barrel, with a business volume of 13,504 lots.

The value of the October contract traded so far is Rs 3,143.58 crore and November contract saw trade worth Rs 946.53 crore.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude were marginally down 1.39 percent to $53.03 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.50 percent to $58.53 per barrel.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

