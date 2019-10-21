Crude oil futures down 0.56% in evening trade

Crude oil futures eased 0.58 percent to Rs 3,786 per barrel on October 21 tracking weak overseas trend in a truncated trading session on account of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November contracts slipped by Rs 27 (0.71 percent) to Rs 3,798 per barrel, with a business turnover of 11,510 lots.

The crude for delivery in October contracts was down by Rs 22 (0.58 percent) to Rs 3,786 per barrel, with a business volume of 13,504 lots.

The value of the October contract traded so far is Rs 3,143.58 crore and November contract saw trade worth Rs 946.53 crore.