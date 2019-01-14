App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures decline on weak trend overseas

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was trading down by Rs 15, or 0.41 percent, to Rs 3,650 per barrel in 1,955 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 15 to Rs 3,650 per barrel on January 14 as speculators off-loaded bets amid weak trend overseas.

Marketmen said trading sentiment was dampened in futures trade here after oil prices retreated in the global market due to ample stocks.

Besides, profit-booking by participants weighed, they added.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was trading down by Rs 15, or 0.41 percent, to Rs 3,650 per barrel in 1,955 lots.

Crude for March delivery fell by Rs 28, or 0.75 percent, to Rs 3,695 per barrel in a volume of 77 lots.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil eased 1.45 percent to USD 50.84 a barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was down 1.29 percent at USD 59.70.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Economy #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.