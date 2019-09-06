Crude oil futures decline on weak trend overseas

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.
Crude oil futures fell 1.2 percent to Rs 4,043 per barrel on September 6 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 49, or 1.2 percent, to Rs 4,043 per barrel with a business volume of 15,310 lots.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.07 percent to USD 56.34. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.08 percent to trade at USD 61 a barrel.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 12:37 pm