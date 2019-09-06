Crude oil futures decline on weak trend overseas

Crude oil futures fell 1.2 percent to Rs 4,043 per barrel on September 6 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 49, or 1.2 percent, to Rs 4,043 per barrel with a business volume of 15,310 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.