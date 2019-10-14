Crude oil futures decline on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude oil for delivery in October shed Rs 15, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 3,854 per barrel with a business volume of 21,539 lots.
Crude oil futures fell 0.39 percent to Rs 3,854 per barrel on October 14 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.02 percent down at $54.14 per barrel.Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.16 percent to trade at $59.81 per barrel.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 03:10 pm