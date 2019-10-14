App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures decline on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude oil for delivery in October shed Rs 15, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 3,854 per barrel with a business volume of 21,539 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.39 percent to Rs 3,854 per barrel on October 14 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October shed Rs 15, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 3,854 per barrel with a business volume of 21,539 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues.

Close

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.02 percent down at $54.14 per barrel.

Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.16 percent to trade at $59.81 per barrel.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #markets #MCX

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.