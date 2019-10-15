Crude oil futures decline on global cues

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 12 to Rs 3,803 per barrel on October 15 after participants reduced positions tracking a subdued trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October dropped by Rs 12, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel with a business volume of 20,719 lots.

For November delivery, crude oil was quoting lower by Rs 14, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 3,819 per barrel with 473 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.77 percent down at $53.18 per barrel.