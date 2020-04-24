Crude oil futures decline marginally in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,285 per barrel on April 24 as participants created fresh short position as seen by the open interest. Oil price rebounded 20 percent on April 23 in the overseas market as the tension between US and Iran escalated while Kuwait said it would move to cut production swiftly to counter the evaporation in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the domestic market, brokers discouraged their clients from taking fresh position in MCX crude oil contract as they are upset with the settlement of April crude oil contract at negative Rs 2,884 per barrel by MCXCCL.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,405 and an intraday low of Rs 1,218 per barrel on MCX. So far, in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 848 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May slipped Rs 4, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 1,285 per barrel at 14:45 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,607 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June was down Rs 3, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 1,717 per barrel with a business volume of 991 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 1,198.68 crore and Rs 73.86 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at $16.50 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark declined 1.22 percent to $21.07 per barrel.