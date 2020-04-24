App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures decline marginally in afternoon trade

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 1,198.68 crore and Rs 73.86 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,285 per barrel on April 24 as participants created fresh short position as seen by the open interest. Oil price rebounded 20 percent on April 23 in the overseas market as the tension between US and Iran escalated while Kuwait said it would move to cut production swiftly to counter the evaporation in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the domestic market, brokers discouraged their clients from taking fresh position in MCX crude oil contract as they are upset with the settlement of April crude oil contract at negative Rs 2,884 per barrel by MCXCCL.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,405 and an intraday low of Rs 1,218 per barrel on MCX. So far, in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 848 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Close

Crude oil delivery for May slipped Rs 4, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 1,285 per barrel at 14:45 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,607 lots.

related news

Crude oil delivery for June was down Rs 3, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 1,717 per barrel with a business volume of 991 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 1,198.68 crore and Rs 73.86 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at $16.50 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark declined 1.22 percent to $21.07 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.