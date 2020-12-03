Crude oil futures decline 1% to Rs 3,326 per barrel; resistance seen near Rs 3,470 level

In the futures market, crude oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,368 and an intraday low of Rs 3,305 per barrel on MCX.

Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures edged lower to Rs 3,326 per barrel on December 3 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price saw a sharp dip on the MCX in the afternoon session despite positive global cues.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories fell by 679,000 barrels for the week ended November 27.

Crude prices were supported by expectations that OPEC+ nations could maintain output limits next year. This year, the group imposed production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said, “Crude oil prices traded steady on Thursday as benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil traded near $45.30 per barrel. MCX Crude oil December futures were trading marginally down to Rs 3,355 by noon.”

“Crude oil prices traded under pressure as OPEC plus nations meet again to discuss output quota decision after previous disagreement. The delay in decision making has pushed oil prices lower over concerns of rising virus worries amid lower demand. Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to up for the day on positive global cues,” he said.

Patel expects crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $44 and resistance at $47. MCX Crude oil December has support at Rs Rs 3,290, resistance at Rs 3,390.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.93 percent quoting at $44.86 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark surged 0.75 percent to $47.89 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched lower 40.19 points, or 1.04 percent, at 3,816.85 at 15:24.

In the futures market, crude oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,368 and an intraday low of Rs 3,305 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,594 and a high of Rs 3,415.

Crude oil delivery for December declined Rs 33, or 0.98 percent, to Rs 3,326 per barrel at 15:25 hours IST with a business turnover of 1,644 lots.

Crude oil delivery for January slides Rs 55, or 1.62 percent, to Rs 3,347 per barrel with a business volume of 34 lots.

The value of December and January contracts traded so far is Rs 443.11 crore and Rs 0.74 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

MCX Crude December bounced from Rs 3,244 levels. OPEC+ meeting and crude oil inventory data are positive for the price sentiment. Downside support for the price is near Rs 3,270 and Rs 3,240 whereas resistance for the price is near Rs 3,400 and Rs 3,470. Short term buy on dips is advisable.