App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures bounce 0.81% on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude oil for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 32, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 3,904 per barrel with a business volume of 19,935 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.81 percent to Rs 3,904 per barrel on July 4 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 32, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 3,904 per barrel with a business volume of 19,935 lots.

Marketmen said fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Close
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 1.13 percent to $56.69, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.05 percent to trade at $63.15 a barrel.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #MCX #oil

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.