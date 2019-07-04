Crude oil futures bounce 0.81% on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.81 percent to Rs 3,904 per barrel on July 4 after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 32, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 3,904 per barrel with a business volume of 19,935 lots.

Marketmen said fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 1.13 percent to $56.69, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.05 percent to trade at $63.15 a barrel.