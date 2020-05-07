App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures up nearly 5%, WTI steady near $25/barrel



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 1,889 per barrel on May 7 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Oil price erased the early morning as China crude import rebounded and smaller build up in US crude inventories.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories rose 4.6 million barrels for the week ended May 1.

Crude oil prices kept downside limited after US data showed weekly crude oil stockpiles rose by less than expected. Crude oil prices also got support from the data compiled by Reuters showed rise in China oil imports, Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Crude oil prices traded steady on Thursday as NYMEX WTI Crude oil traded near $24 on mixed global cues. Crude oil futures prices at MCX for May contract gained by more than 2 percent to Rs 1,846 by noon session.

The output cut from OPEC plus nations and reopening of lockdown in several nations may support crude oil prices to trade firm, said Patel.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,876 and an intraday low of Rs 1,785 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May rose Rs 88, or 4.89 percent, to Rs 1,889 per barrel at 14:00 hours IST with a business turnover of 7,073 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 76, or 3.89 percent, to Rs 2,032 per barrel with a business volume of 1,176 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 1,027.33 crore and Rs 21.55 crore, respectively.

Patel expect oil prices to witness resistance near $27 and support at $22. MCX Crude oil May futures has support at Rs 1,700 with resistance at Rs 1,950.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.83 percent at $24.91 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark rose 2.69 percent to $30.52 per barrel.

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Crude oil #Market news #World News #WTI crude

