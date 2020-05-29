App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures slip nearly 5% on demand concerns; gain 86.61% in May

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,530 and an intraday low of Rs 2,450 per barrel on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 2,454 per barrel on May 29 as participants increased their short positions. Crude oil was weighed down by demand concerns as global economies reel under the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

US Q2 GDP estimate was further revised down to minus 5 percent from earlier minus 4.8 percent.

MCX Crude oil prices have gained 86.61 percent so far in May.

Close

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories jumped by 7.9 million barrels for the week ended May 22 as imports from Saudi Arabia surged.

related news

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said Crude oil shed the gains made on Thursday night and decline on Friday on demand growth concerns from world's top oil consumers. The traders and investors remained cautious on heightened tensions between the US and China fearing more US sanctions on China.

The US President Donald Trump is expected to give a response to China's National Security Law in the press conference later on Friday. China has warned of counter retaliation on any measures from the US.

Earlier Crude oil prices witnessed some recovery after Saudi Arabia signalled that OPEC plus nations may consider extending output cuts beyond June is Russia agrees.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,530 and an intraday low of Rs 2,450 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil delivery for June slipped Rs 128, or 4.96 percent, to Rs 2,454 per barrel at 15:02 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,511 lots.

Crude oil delivery for July was down Rs 123, or 4.68 percent, to Rs 2,507 per barrel with a business volume of 263 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,095.44 crore and Rs 5.92 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support at $30 and resistance at $34. MCX Crude oil June futures has support at Rs 2,175 with resistance at Rs 2,510.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 3.11 percent at $32.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was down 2.50 percent to $35.13 per barrel.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.