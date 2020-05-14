App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures gain 4.19%, WTI trades above $26 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,994 and an intraday low of Rs 1,919 per barrel.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures gained Rs 1,991 per barrel on May 14 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest.

Oil price rose after the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted lower stockpiles on strong revival in demand in European countries, the United States and China.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the US crude inventories fell by 745,000 barrels for the week ended May 8.

Close

The US Energy Department said on May 13 it will buy up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude for the government's emergency petroleum reserve to support struggling producers as the coronavirus strangles oil demand, Reuters reported.

related news

Crude oil prices trimmed previous losses and rallied above $25 on a surprise draw down in weekly inventories.

The EIA report showed that US crude oil inventories fell by 0.74 mb against expectations of a rise of 4.1 mb. The worries over a second wave of coronavirus infections and warning of deeper recession from the US Fed Chairman may keep upside limited in oil prices with fall in equity indices, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

In the futures market, crude for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,994 and an intraday low of Rs 1,919 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, crude has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May rose Rs 80, or 4.19 percent, to Rs 1,991 per barrel at 1502 hours, with a business turnover of 4,499 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 75, or 3.80 percent, to Rs 2,049 per barrel with a business volume of 1,926 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 836.88 crore and Rs 24.83 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to witness resistance near $27 and support at $22. At MCX, crude futures for May has support at Rs 1,890 with resistance at Rs 2,010.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.03 percent at $26.31 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was up 3.32 percent to $30.16 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister expected at 4 pm, will outline second tranche of fiscal stimulus

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister expected at 4 pm, will outline second tranche of fiscal stimulus

Softbank-backed Grab prepares for 'long winter' as coronavirus hits revenue

Softbank-backed Grab prepares for 'long winter' as coronavirus hits revenue

Hit by coronavirus and US President Donald Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low

Hit by coronavirus and US President Donald Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.