App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures down over 1% in evening trade

The value of the July contract traded so far is Rs 3,656.94 crore and August contract saw value of Rs 38.36 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 1.14 percent to Rs 4,082 per barrel on June 27 after participants trimmed positions tracking a weak overseas trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Rs 45, or 1.08 percent, to Rs 4,104 per barrel with a business turnover of 531 lots.

The crude for delivery in July contracts edged lower by Rs 47 to Rs 4,082 per barrel with a business volume of 20,689 lots.

Close

The value of the July contract traded so far is Rs 3,656.94 crore and August contract saw value of Rs 38.36 crore.

At 08:37 (EST), West Texas Intermediate crude was trading down 0.75 percent to $58.94 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.76 per cent to $65.99 per barrel in New York trading.

MCX Crude price is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 4,020 levels and intermediate support at Rs 4,050 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The commodity broking firm advised its clients to buy on dips with a target price at Rs 4,135-4,190 zone.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.