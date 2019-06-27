Crude futures down over 1% in evening trade

Crude oil futures fell 1.14 percent to Rs 4,082 per barrel on June 27 after participants trimmed positions tracking a weak overseas trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Rs 45, or 1.08 percent, to Rs 4,104 per barrel with a business turnover of 531 lots.

The crude for delivery in July contracts edged lower by Rs 47 to Rs 4,082 per barrel with a business volume of 20,689 lots.

The value of the July contract traded so far is Rs 3,656.94 crore and August contract saw value of Rs 38.36 crore.

At 08:37 (EST), West Texas Intermediate crude was trading down 0.75 percent to $58.94 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.76 per cent to $65.99 per barrel in New York trading.

MCX Crude price is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 4,020 levels and intermediate support at Rs 4,050 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The commodity broking firm advised its clients to buy on dips with a target price at Rs 4,135-4,190 zone.