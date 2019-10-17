App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures dip on build up in US crude inventory

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for November delivery slipped Rs 28, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 3,813 per barrel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 1.36 percent to Rs 3,766 per barrel on October 17 after participants trimmed their position as API (American Petroleum Institute) data showed an increase in US crude inventories by 10.5 million barrels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for November delivery slipped Rs 28, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 3,813 per barrel.

October contracts were trading lower by Rs 26, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 3,792 per barrel.

The value of the October and November contracts traded so far is Rs 2,240.61 crore and Rs 136.61 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading down 0.34 percent to $53.18 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.17 percent to $59.32 per barrel.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

