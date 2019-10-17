Crude futures dip on build up in US crude inventory

Crude oil futures fell 1.36 percent to Rs 3,766 per barrel on October 17 after participants trimmed their position as API (American Petroleum Institute) data showed an increase in US crude inventories by 10.5 million barrels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for November delivery slipped Rs 28, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 3,813 per barrel.

October contracts were trading lower by Rs 26, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 3,792 per barrel.

The value of the October and November contracts traded so far is Rs 2,240.61 crore and Rs 136.61 crore, respectively.