you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude futures down 1.49% in afternoon trade

The value of the October contract traded so far is Rs 3,588.97 crore and November contract saw value of Rs 91.61 crore.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil slid 1.49 percent to Rs 3,758 per barrel on October 15 as weak Chinese data put additional pressure on the overshadowed volatile geopolitical equation.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for delivery in October contract was trading lower by Rs 60, or 1.57 per cent, to Rs 3,755 per barrel with a business turnover of 21,482 lots.

The crude for delivery in the November contract was also eased by Rs 44, or 1.15 percent, to Rs 3,789 per barrel with a business volume of 2,483 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude fall 1.98 percent to $52.53 per barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 2.12 per cent to $58.09 per barrel.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 03:46 pm

