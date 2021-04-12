COVID-19 impact | Gasoline demand surges as Indians prefer using private cars instead of public transport: Report

Gasoline demand in India rose to a four-month high in March as Indians preferred to use their cars over public transport, amid a battle against the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

Official data revealed that motor fuel demand rose to 88,380 tons per day last month, touching the highest level since November last year, Bloomberg reported.

Despite prices touching a record high, the consumption of petrol and diesel saw a rise of 27.4 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively in March this year compared to the same time last year.

The country's daily overall consumption of oil products fell in March from February, following a decline in demand for diesel which is the most popular fuel in India, the report said.

India consumed 194.63 million tonnes of petroleum products in 2020-21 as compared with 214.12 million tonnes demand in the previous year, according to the latest data released by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

However, the second wave of COVID-19 infections despite a broadening vaccination roll-out, with renewed lockdowns implemented in some states, is threatening to hit the nascent recovery.