English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

COVID-19 impact | Gasoline demand surges as Indians prefer using private cars instead of public transport: Report

Official data revealed that motor fuel demand rose to 88,380 tons per day last month, touching the highest level since November last year.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

Gasoline demand in India rose to a four-month high in March as Indians preferred to use their cars over public transport, amid a battle against the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

Official data revealed that motor fuel demand rose to 88,380 tons per day last month, touching the highest level since November last year, Bloomberg reported.

Despite prices touching a record high, the consumption of petrol and diesel saw a rise of 27.4 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively in March this year compared to the same time last year.

The country's daily overall consumption of oil products fell in March from February, following a decline in demand for diesel which is the most popular fuel in India, the report said.

India consumed 194.63 million tonnes of petroleum products in 2020-21 as compared with 214.12 million tonnes demand in the previous year, according to the latest data released by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today

Monday, 12th April, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Today

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    97
View more

Monday, 12th April, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Today

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    88
View more
Show

Related stories

However, the second wave of COVID-19 infections despite a broadening vaccination roll-out, with renewed lockdowns implemented in some states, is threatening to hit the nascent recovery.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel #India #petrol
first published: Apr 12, 2021 04:18 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.