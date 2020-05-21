App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cottonseed oil cake futures slip on muted demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in June fell Rs 6, or 0.3 percent, to Rs 2,004 per quintal with an open interest of 6,090 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday fell by Rs 6 to Rs 2,004 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at the spot market.

Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in July went down by Rs 11, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 2,027 per quintal in 8,680 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in July went down by Rs 11, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 2,027 per quintal in 8,680 lots.

Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #cottonseed oil cake

