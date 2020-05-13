Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 36 to Rs 1,993 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 36, or 1.84 per cent to Rs 1,993 per quintal with an open interest of 2,071.9 lots.

Likewise for delivery in June cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 38, or 1.92 per cent, to Rs 2,015 per quintal with an open interest of 2,071.9 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.