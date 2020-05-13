App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Likewise for delivery in June cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 38, or 1.92 per cent, to Rs 2,015 per quintal with an open interest of 2,071.9 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 36 to Rs 1,993 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 36, or 1.84 per cent to Rs 1,993 per quintal with an open interest of 2,071.9 lots.

Likewise for delivery in June cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 38, or 1.92 per cent, to Rs 2,015 per quintal with an open interest of 2,071.9 lots.

Close
Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #cottonseed oil cake #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Policemen filmed vandalising shops, homes in Kashmir; IG seeks report

Coronavirus lockdown | Policemen filmed vandalising shops, homes in Kashmir; IG seeks report

Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala may resume public transport, domestic flights within state after May 17

Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala may resume public transport, domestic flights within state after May 17

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.