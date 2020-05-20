App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June traded up by Rs 11, or 0.55 percent, to Rs 2,013 per quintal with an open interest of 44,630 lots.

PTI

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 11 to Rs 2,013 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

Likewise, cottonseed oil cake contracts for July traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 2,040 per quintal with an open interest of 7,660 lots.

Likewise, cottonseed oil cake contracts for July traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 2,040 per quintal with an open interest of 7,660 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

