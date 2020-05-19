App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 66, or 3.33 percent, to Rs 2,050 per quintal with an open interest of 1,770 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 66 to Rs 2,050 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 66, or 3.33 percent, to Rs 2,050 per quintal with an open interest of 1,770 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

However, cottonseed oil cake contracts for delivery in June traded lower by Rs 22, or 1.06 per cent, to Rs 2,054 per quintal with an open interest of 43,820 lots. PTI SRS RUJ .

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #cottonseed oil cake #Market news

