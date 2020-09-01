Cotton prices up 0.28% to Rs 17,780 per bale in futures

Cotton futures jumped to Rs 17,780 per bale on September 1 as participants widened their position as can be seen from open interest. Cotton futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled with a loss of 0.3 percent yesterday.

Cotton prices were higher tracking firmness in physical markets after Cotton Corporation of India suspended sales of the old crop last week.

Cotton arrival across the country has touched 26,200 tons for the period August 1-28, down 34 percent month-on-month (MoM), as per Agmarknet data.

However, weighing on the prices is the expectation of bumper crop this season due to higher acreage and no report of crop damage.

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 17,890 and an intraday low of Rs 17,660 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 16,060 and a high of Rs 18,260.

Cotton futures for October delivery gained Rs 50, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 17,780 per bale at 15:19 hours IST on a business turnover of 545 lots. The same for December delivery rose Rs 40, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 17,670 per bale on a business volume of 184 lots.

The value of October and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 5.33 crore and Rs 0.17 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects cotton to trade range-bound with positive bias for this week.