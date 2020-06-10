Cotton prices rebound, a good sign ahead of peak sowing season

Ravindra Rao

Cotton first month futures, which slipped below Rs 15,000 per bale in the first week of May, have recovered more than 12 percent in less than a month. Lockdown in India, US-China bracing for a fresh round of trade war and weak crude dragged the natural fibre prices to their lowest in more than six years.

However, optimism over global demand revival after countries started lifting virus-related restrictions and recovery in crude have led to a steep rise in cotton prices in ICE as well as on the Indian bourse MCX. Against a 12 percent rise in MCX cotton, cotton active contract at ICE has surged by nearly 16 percent in a month.

Apart from under performance of domestic cotton prices, sheer depreciation in Indian rupee has given a competitive edge to Indian cotton exporters over their global peers.

Hence, despite revising lower Indian cotton output to 330 lakh bales against previous estimates of 354 lakh bales, the Cotton Association of India has increased the export forecast for 2019-20 to around 47 lakh bales, which was previously pegged at nearly 42 lakh bales.

Ahead of the peak sowing season, an increase in minismum support price of cotton (MSP) government (long staple at Rs 5,825 per quintal and medium staple Rs 5,255 per quintal, up Rs 275 and Rs 260, respectively), rising prices across the globe and good pace of procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is likely to result in higher acreage this season.

CCI as of first week of June procured around 98 lakh bales across the country, which is highest ever quantity procured by the institution.

At the beginning of procurement season, CCI had set 100 lakh bales as the initial target. However, as it neared the procurement target with prices still below the MSP, CCI said could extend the procurement above 100 lakh bales.

Cotton sowing in the country had reached near 16.7 lakh hectare till June 5, up by 24 percent from the same period last year, Ministry of Agriculture data shows.

Sowing in Rajasthan nearly doubled from previous year to 4.5 lakh hectare. Sowing has also commenced in Gujarat early this season due to good water level in reservoirs. Cyclone Nisarga brought good rainfall in key cotton producing regions of the state.

As Gujarat's lifeline the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river reached its highest level in more than 5 years, the state government has decided to supply water to farmers in Saurashtra, Kutch and North Gujarat from this week. These areas grow crops like cotton, groundnut, castor and other oilseed and pulses. All these developments point to higher cotton acreage in the country for the kharif 2020-21 season.

(The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

