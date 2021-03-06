Cotton prices may take a breather after 9 straight months of rally:

Domestic Cotton futures, which touched the historically low level of Rs 14,800 in May, have been on a northward march ever since and posted positive returns in the next nine straight months. Cotton first month futures at MCX has surged by nearly 50 percent in the last nine months amid firm cotton prices at ICE (US) and ZCE (China) index. ICE Cotton futures, which also went below 49 cents/pound in April have nearly doubled since then and touched 95.50 cents in the last week of February, the highest level since June 2018).

Resuming business activities around the globe after multiple months of restricted movement, the world's largest Cotton consuming nation China buying more cotton this season, stark recovery in crude oil and humongous subvention package offered by central banks around the globe to combat COVID stress have helped the natural fibre to post a stark rally in the global market since the last few quarters. On top of it, lower returns from Cotton since last two consecutive years, due to COVID stress & US-China trade spat, is likely to drag world Cotton production lower by 7 percent this year (24.9 million tons). On the other hand, demand for natural fibre is expected to rise by 14 percent in the 2020-21 season (25.5 million tons), which is expected to keep global Cotton stock lower this season. Moreover, attractive Indian Cotton prices in the world market and aggressive CCI procurement (procured nearly 92 lakh bales of Cotton across the country till last week of February) have added to the positivity in domestic Cotton.

However, after a steep rise in Cottonseed prices in the physical market (ruling above MSP of Rs 5,515 per quintal in the majority of the state) CCI has nearly halted the procurement operation of Cotton at present. Besides, demand from domestic millers is also reported to be limited at such higher price levels, which may keep Cotton prices under check in the coming few weeks. Due to aggressive CCI procurement since last year, India is reported to have a huge carry overstock of Cotton this year. CAI estimates, Indian Cotton stock for this season near 115 lakh bales (170 kg each) for 2020-21 season, whereas, USDA projects Indian Cotton stock around 232 lakh bales for 2020-21 season. ICE Cotton futures, which surged above 95.50 cents level in the last week of February have plunged by more than 10 percent since then (ruling near 85.70 cents as we write), whereas, domestic cotton futures have hardly moved by 2-3 percent since last week. Hence, unless, WASDE March report turns out to be very bullish, we expect Indian Cotton futures to trade on a weaker note in the coming weeks.

