Cotton price slips for second day on weak global cues; expert says outlook bullish

Cotton prices declined for the second straight day after hitting a fresh lifetime high on June 11 on profit-booking by market participants. The agriculture commodity traded in the negative territory after a flat start, tracking weak global cues.

On the MCX, Cotton futures for June delivery dropped by Rs 250, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 23,970 a bale at 18:20 hours on a business turnover of 4,510 lots. For the July contract, it slipped by Rs 250, or 1.02 percent, at Rs 24,230 a bale with a business volume of 3,394 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 73.51 crore and Rs 36.21 crore, respectively.

Mohit Vyas, Analyst at Kotak Securities said, “Despite a recovery in ICE Cotton futures, some profit booking was seen in domestic cotton, which has scaled to an all-time high level of Rs 24,570 level this week. Factors like a lower supply of cotton in mandis, rising demand by millers from various states and attractive export outlook have elated cotton to an unforeseen level this week.”

“We expect MCX Cotton futures to trade bullish as the global cotton production and stocks have shown decline on a monthly basis, based on recent USDA report. Global Cotton stock for 2021-22 has been revised lower by 1.7 million bales”, said Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate, Choice Broking.

“Conversely, half a million reduction in Indian Cotton consumption driven by COVID lockdown will more than offset by the sharp increase in consumption in China, Bangladesh and Turkey. World Cotton consumption is forecast to reach near 122.5 million bales compared to 118 million bales last year”, he added.

“In conclusion, with lower world cotton stock estimates and optimism over more rise in demand in future, we expect ICE Cotton futures and MCX Cotton futures to trade positive with India’s sowing correction during the month ahead”, Subramaniam noted.

MCX May Cotton discount from Cotlook A rose to 6 percent from 3 percent earlier this week to 94.05 cents as of June 9.

Natural Fibre traded bullish during May and June month due to higher demand from the textile industries in the domestic market and later decline in supplies in the Gujarat and Maharashtra spot markets due to strict coronavirus curfews and lockdown.

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) recently increased cotton selling price by Rs 500- Rs 600/candy. USDA in their June WASDE report reduced Indian Cotton consumption estimates by 5 lakh bales at 25 million bales.

The soft commodity has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200- days moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.29, which indicates bullish movement in prices.

At 13:10 GMT, US Cotton futures were down 0.35 percent at 87.05 cents/pound on ICE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.