MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Cotton futures steady at Rs 20,370 per bale in afternoon session

In the futures market, cotton for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 20,430 and an intraday low of Rs 20,320 per bale on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / December 24, 2020 / 04:23 PM IST
Cotton

Cotton

Cotton futures were steady at Rs 20,370 per bale on December 24 as participants trimmed their positions as seen from open interest. Cotton futures in the domestic market climbed 1.75 percent yesterday after touching a low of Rs 19,960 to settle at Rs 20,380 per bale on the MCX.

Cotton prices have risen by Rs 500 after a steep drop at the start of the week following the appearance of a new coronavirus variant in the UK.

Cotton arrival across the country jumped by 46 percent in the first 20 days of December to reach nearly 5 lakh tons.

In the futures market, cotton for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 20,430 and an intraday low of Rs 20,320 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 16,350 and a high of Rs 20,680.

Cotton futures for December delivery gained Rs 30, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 20,370 per bale at 15:45 hours IST on a business turnover of 1,276 lots. The same for the January contract eased by Rs 10, or 0.05 percent at Rs 20,600 per bale with a business volume of 3,247 lots.

Close

Related stories

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 18.23 crore and Rs 31.05 crore respectively.

Mohit Vyas, Analyst at Kotak Securities said, "We expect Cotton to continue with marginal profits for near futures as optimism for a vaccine and humongous stimulus package might provide a strong floor to cotton at near current levels"

At 10:18 (GMT), US Cotton futures were up 0.25 percent quoting at 76.33 cents/pound on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Commodities #cotton futures
first published: Dec 24, 2020 04:23 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.