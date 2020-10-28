172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|cotton-futures-rise-1-85-to-rs-19770-per-bale-in-afternoon-trade-6028991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures rise 1.85% to Rs 19,770 per bale in afternoon trade

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 19,800 and an intraday low of Rs 19,680 per bale on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Cotton futures climbed to Rs 19,770 per bale on October 28 despite participants reducing their positions, as seen from the open interest. Cotton futures in the domestic market gained 0.83 percent the previous day on the MCX Index.

After falling by more than 1 percent in the previous two sessions, buying emerged in the 1-month forward contract amid crop loss concerns in Telangana and the attractiveness of Indian cotton in the overseas market, said Mohit Vyas, an analyst at Kotak Securities.

Indian cotton trades at a 7 percent discount from Cotlook A prices of 77.40 cents as on October 26.

Close

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 19,800 and an intraday low of Rs 19,680 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 16,060 and a high of Rs 19,930.

related news

Cotton futures for October delivery soared Rs 360, or 1.85 percent, to Rs 19,770 per bale at 2:50 pm on a business turnover of 27 lots. The same for November contract rose Rs 130, or 0.66 percent at Rs 19,870 per bale with a business volume of 1,063 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 13.61 crore respectively.

Kotak Securities expects cotton to continue with marginal gains in the rest of the session.

At 09:22 am GMT, US cotton futures were trading up 0.46 percent quoting at $72.36 per pound on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Cotton

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.