Cotton futures rise 0.48% to Rs 16,620/bale

Cotton futures rose to Rs 16,620 per bale on August 20 as participants widened their long positions. Cotton futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled with a gain of 0.4 percent on August 19, tracking recovery in international benchmark cotton contracts.

The premium on October contracts has reached Rs 1,260 (October-August) on higher minimum support prices (MSP) and the prospect of higher demand for the new crop by mills.

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to exports up to 2 million bales of cotton to Bangladesh in order to reduce domestic reserves in coming months.

In the futures market, cotton for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 16,650 and a low of Rs 16,470 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 15,610 and a high of Rs 17,040.

Cotton futures for August delivery gained Rs 80, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 16,620 per bale at 16:03 hours IST on a business turnover of 1,632 lots. The same for October delivery slipped Rs 20, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 17,780 per bale on a business volume of 201 lots.

The value of August and October's contracts traded so far is Rs 12.73 crore and Rs 1.24 crore, respectively.

Kotak Securities expects attractive Indian cotton prices and prospects of an increase in demand in coming weeks to keep cotton rangebound with positive bias for the near future.