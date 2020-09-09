Cotton futures firm at Rs 17,520 per bale in afternoon trade

Cotton futures stayed firm at Rs 17,520 per bale on September 9. Open interest suggested increase in long positions. Cotton futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled with a loss of 0.6 percent yesterday tracking the sharp fall in ICE Cotton futures.

Cotton Corporation of India started the auction of old cotton and upcoming new crop arrivals have kept domestic futures price under pressure in the first week of September.

US President Donald Trump’s plan to significantly scale back economic ties with China prompted fresh weakness in natural fibre in the international market.

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 17,520 and an intraday low of Rs 17,440 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 16,060 and a high of Rs 18,260.

Cotton futures for October delivery gained Rs 50, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 17,520 per bale at 15:54 hours IST on a business turnover of 693 lots. The same for November contract was flat at Rs 17,350 per bale with a business volume of 2 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 0.8 crore, respectively.

The expectation of bumper crop this season due to higher acreage and no sign of revival in demand may keep cotton range-bound with negative bias for near future, said Kotak Securities.