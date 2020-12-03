Cotton futures ease to Rs 19,840 per bale on MCX

In the futures market, cotton for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 19,900 and an intraday low of Rs 19,750 per bale on the MCX.

Cotton futures trade weak at Rs 19,840 per bale on December 3 as participants trimmed their position as seen from open interest. Cotton futures in the domestic market fell 0.6 percent yesterday to settle Rs 19,900 per bale on the MCX.

Mohit Vyas, Analyst at Kotak Securities, said, “Despite aggressive Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procurement, recent rally in Cotton Seed Oil Cake and better Indian cotton export outlook selling pressure in ICE Cotton have kept Indian cotton under check at present.”

The weak demand from domestic millers on higher prices, increased supply of cotton in November, end of the festive season in India and the government reducing import duty on CPO are also weighing down Cotton prices.

Cotton futures for December delivery slipped Rs 60, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 19,840 per bale at 15:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 2,469 lots. The same for January contract was down Rs 50, or 0.25 percent at Rs 20,070 per bale with a business volume of 85 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 14.41 crore and Rs 1.70 crore respectively.

Kotak Securities expect cotton to bounce back soon as prospects of better export demand, increasing world cotton consumption this season, attractive Indian cotton prices in the overseas market, good pace of CCI buying and vaccine optimism may support cotton from lower levels.

At 10:19 (GMT), US Cotton futures were marginally up 0.21 percent quoting at 71.75 cents/pound on Intercontinental Exchange.