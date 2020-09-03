172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|cotton-futures-down-0-68-to-rs-17620-per-bale-5793961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton futures down 0.68% to Rs 17,620 per bale

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 17,740 and a low of Rs 17,600 per bale on the MCX

Cotton futures fell to Rs 17,620 per bale on September 3 as participants increased their short positions as expectations of a bumper crop this season due to higher acreage and no reports of crop damage weighed on prices.

Cotton futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled with a loss of 0.3 percent on September 2.

In the futures market, cotton for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 17,740 and a low of Rs 17,600 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 16,060 and a high of Rs 18,260.

Cotton futures for October delivery fell Rs 120, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 17,620 per bale at 15:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 559 lots.

The value of October contracts traded so far is Rs 5.86 crore.

Kotak Securities expects cotton to trade rangebound with a negative bias on September 3.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Cotton

