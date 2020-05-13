Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 95 to Rs 5,760 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for May delivery went up Rs 95, or 1.68 percent, to Rs 5,760 per quintal with an open interest of 860 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

However, Coriander for delivery in June went down by Rs 14, or 0.25 percent to Rs 5,605 per quintal with an open interest of 3,110 lots.