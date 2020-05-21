Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 66 to Rs 5,611 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for the June delivery went up by Rs 66, or 1.19 percent, to Rs 5,611 per quintal with an open interest of 3,440 lots.

Coriander for delivery in July went up by Rs 45, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 5,565 per quintal with an open interest of 260 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.



