Copper prices rise on upbeat cues

Copper price rose by 0.73 percent to Rs 453.30 per kg as speculators extended their holdings amid a healthy trend in base metals overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in April rose by Rs 3.30, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 453.30 per kg in a business turnover of 14,258 lots.

Upbeat demand at the domestic physical market also led to the rise in copper prices at futures trade here, analysts said.

Globally, at the London Metal Exchange (LME), copper three-month delivery strengthened 0.19 percent to $6,407 per tonne..