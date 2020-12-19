Copper price scale fresh lifetime high of Rs 617.45 per kg, expert see further gains ahead

Copper prices soared to settle at Rs 616.90 per kg on December 18 after hitting a fresh lifetime high of Rs 617.45 during the day on the MCX. The base metal extended gains after a gap up opening and close at the high point of the day.

Copper is steadily climbing up and is nearing its highest level in eight years in the global market as stockpiles around the world fell, the Fed promised to pump more money into the markets, and optimism of US stimulus package.

According to the International Copper Study Group, global usage in August 2020 was at 2.175 million tonnes, higher by 1.21 percent compared to 2.149 MT of the previous month.

The US dollar settled modestly up at 89.83 or up 0.10 percent yesterday against a basket of six currencies, down 1.21 percent for the week.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, “Fundamentally for the coming month, we expect MCX Copper to trade bullish amid prevailing worries in the economic activities and rising COVID-19 cases in the global markets especially in Europe and the US. But then, mixed inventories in the LME warehouses are estimated to cushion prices from the lower levels.”

Rising hopes of the additional stimulus package in the USA is currently rising with higher Chinese buying to improve the base metals prices in the international markets. China’s factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November, as revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners lifted the demand for the country’s manufactured goods.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index edged higher 53.70 points, or 0.39 percent to end at 13,930.86.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 617.45 and a low of Rs 612.30 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 617.45.

Copper delivery for December gained Rs 6, or 0.98 percent, to settle at Rs 616.90 per kg with a business turnover of 4,363 lots. The same for the January contract jumped Rs 6.3, or 1.03 percent to close at Rs 617.35 per kg with a turnover of 1,211 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,174.58 crore and Rs 163.93 crore, respectively.

Subramaniam advised its clients to initiate a long position in MCX Copper in January future at CMP Rs 614.15 or a fall in the prices till Rs 613.20 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of Rs 650.15. However, the bullish view can be negated if MCX Copper January closes below the support of Rs 596.20 levels.

The red metal price settled with a gain of 0.70 percent quoting at $7,995.50 per tonne in London.

