MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Copper price eases on profit booking, tightening credit in China

Copper prices fell on Friday, with the London contract set for its first weekly decline in more than a month, on worries of tightening credit that could potentially cap demand for the metal.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / May 14, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST

Copper prices were under mild pressure due to profit booking as commodities turned choppy along with equities and US dollar while market players countered central bank stance against emerging signs of inflation. 

The base metal traded in the negative territory after starting in the red on subdued global cues.

Copper delivery for May slipped Rs 4.15, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 775.45 per kg at 19:13 hours with a business turnover of 4,054 lots. The same for June contract eased Rs 4.20, or 0.53 percent to Rs 779.30 per kg with a turnover of 903 lots.

The value of May and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 3,405.39 crore and Rs 133.84 crore, respectively.

MCX METLDEX was 13 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,228 at 19:15. The index tracks the real-time performance of key base metals.

Close

Related stories

“Copper prices fell on Friday, with the London contract set for its first weekly decline in more than a month, on worries of tightening credit that could potentially cap demand for the metal. Softer credit growth in China is seen as a sign of peaking demand. China’s government saying they will deal with price surge doesn’t bode well,” said Motilal Oswal.

Chinese banks extended 1.47 trillion Yuan ($228.21 billion) in new Yuan loans in April, down from 2.73 trillion Yuan in March and lagging analysts' expectations of 1.6 trillion Yuan.

The US dollar dropped 0.47 percent to 90.30 in the evening session against the rival currencies.

Technicals

The non-ferrous metal has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.32, which indicates positive movement in prices.

At 13:54 (GMT), the red metal price rose 0.37 percent to quote at $10,329.75 per tonne in London.

Trading Ideas

Geojit Financial Services

Copper weakness may stretch lower if prices stay below Rs 780 region. By breaking the same could cajole fresh buying and such move may test recent higher levels.

Motilal Oswal

MCX Copper is expected to trade in a bullish trend with support at Rs 768.50 level and intermediate support at Rs 771.50 level. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 778-782.50 zone.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Copper #Copper fundamentals #Copper Outlook #Copper Price trend #Copper Technicals #LME COPPER
first published: May 14, 2021 07:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.