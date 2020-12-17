Copper in unchartered territory as prices hit lifetime high

Copper prices traded firm at Rs 609.60 per kg on December 17 after hitting a lifetime high of Rs 610.80 during the day on the MCX. The base metal traded in the green in the evening session after a gap up opening on a weaker dollar.

Copper prices were supported by declining inventories at LME and SHFE accredited warehouses and positive economic data from China and the US. Copper stocks are down nearly 30 percent since the middle of October.

The US dollar traded lower at 89.80, or down 0.61 percent, in the evening session.

“LME Copper is heading towards its 52-weeks high $7,971 levels where it is expected to trade on a positive note. Resistance is at $7,810-$7,860 levels, while support is at $7,880-$7,840 levels," said Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

MCX Copper December has given a breakout above all-time high levels of above Rs 609. Prices now shifted to new range zone which could push price further to Rs 612-615 levels with support placed at Rs 607-604 levels.

Qureshi advised her clients to buy Copper December at Rs 607-608 with a stop loss of Rs 605 and a target of Rs 613.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index edged higher 157.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 13,917.54 at 18:13.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 610.80 and a low of Rs 605.30 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 610.25.

Copper delivery for December gained Rs 6.25, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 610.30 per kg at 18:15 hours with a business turnover of 5,741 lots. The same for January contract jumped Rs 7, or 1.16 percent, to Rs 610.50 per kg with a turnover of 976 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 951.71 crore and Rs 84.69 crore, respectively.

“For the evening session, we may expect a correction to take place, testing the levels of Rs 606-603 on the downside. Buy on dips’ strategy increased which indicates that prices may decline a little bit," said Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

At 1248(GMT), the red metal price surged 1.45 percent quoting at $7,928.25 per tonne in London.

