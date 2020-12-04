Copper Hits Fresh Record High Of Rs 596.80 Per Kg On MCX

Copper

Copper prices traded higher at Rs 595.05 per kg on December 4 after hitting a lifetime high of Rs 596.80 intraday on MCX. The base metal extended gains in the evening session after a gap-up open.

The base metal has been trading firm and continued to add gains on weaker dollar and strength in global risky assets.

A drop in inventory at LME and SHFE-approved warehouses along with improving demand from China, hopes for coronavirus vaccines and a US stimulus and lingering worries over possible supply disruption from Chile helped the metal.

The net speculative long on LME Copper was at the highest since November 2017, at 28 percent of open interest as of Tuesday’s close.

The US dollar trades lower at 90.59 or down 0.13 percent in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “LME Copper is consolidating after hitting 52-week highs at $7,773.50 levels where it is trading on the positive note above $7,700 levels and could continue its upside momentum up to $7,780-$7,815 levels. Below $7,700, it can drift $7,640-$7,590 levels.”

“MCX Copper December is trading on a positive note after hitting All-time high levels of 596.70 levels. In addition, its sustaining above Rs 595 level indicating for positive momentum in the range of Rs 582-599 levels in coming sessions,” she said.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 72.27 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,425.11 at 18:15.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 596.80 and a low of Rs 592.10 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 596.80.

Copper delivery for December gained Rs 4.85, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 595.55 per kg at 18:17 hours with a business turnover of 6,898 lots. The same for January contract soared Rs 4.40, or 0.75 percent to Rs 594 per kg with a turnover of 277 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,201.20 crore and Rs 24.64 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper will continue to trade in a higher range for the session with support placed at Rs 591-589 whereas resistance is at Rs 598-600 levels, said Motilal Oswal. The broking firm said bias will negate if price break below support.

At 1251 (GMT), the red metal price was up 1.05 percent quoting at $7,741.25 per tonne in London.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.