App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures weaken on global cues, low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February shed 15 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 422.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,164 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Copper prices fell 0.04 per cent to Rs 422.50 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as traders trimmed positions amid a weak trend overseas and sluggish demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February shed 15 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 422.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,164 lots.

Marketmen attributed the weakness in copper prices to a weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and tepid demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market.

Meanwhile, at the LME, three-month copper was down 0.20 per cent at USD 5,971 a tonne, after ending down 1.2 per cent in the previous session on demand concerns after economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed to its weakest in 28 years.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.