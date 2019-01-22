Copper futures weaken on global cues, low demand

Copper prices fell 0.04 per cent to Rs 422.50 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as traders trimmed positions amid a weak trend overseas and sluggish demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February shed 15 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 422.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,164 lots.

Marketmen attributed the weakness in copper prices to a weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and tepid demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market.

Meanwhile, at the LME, three-month copper was down 0.20 per cent at USD 5,971 a tonne, after ending down 1.2 per cent in the previous session on demand concerns after economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed to its weakest in 28 years.